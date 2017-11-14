My Cart (0)
What Makes Consumers Loyal to Brands?

by   |    |  899 views
Consumers say consistently good customer service is the top factor that makes them loyal to brands, according to recent research from The Blackhawk Network.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May and June 2017 among 1,502 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Some 94% of respondents say they are loyal to a brand if it has consistently good customer service; 77% say they are loyal if a brand is convenient to buy from/engage with.

Only 57% of consumers say lower prices is a major reason they are loyal to brands.


Not surprisingly, consumers say they are more likely to engage with brands they are loyal to than with brands they are not loyal to.

That's true across a range of actions, including signing up to receive emails, watching for/taking advantage of rebates, and posting positive comments on social media.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Noah Tue Nov 14, 2017 via web

    One of the most frustrating things about shopping is the overly complicated checkout process. They ask for your phone number, then your email, then if you want to sign up for their loyalty program or credit card. Why can't I just pay and leave?

