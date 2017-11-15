The Huge Impact of Amazon This Holiday Season (And How Retailers Can Compete)

Most online shoppers expect to make at least one-fourth of their holiday purchases on Amazon this season, according to recent research from Astound Commerce.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 1,000 consumers in the United States who shop online at least four times a year and who spend $250 or more annually online.
Some 70% of online shoppers surveyed expect to make a quarter or more of their holiday purchases on Amazon; 40% of respondents intend to make half or more of their purchases on Amazon.
Amazon is the preferred online retailer across a range of different circumstances, including when consumers are looking for the lowest price, when they want products quickly, and when they want a personalized experience.
Consumers say price is the primary reason they would consider not purchasing at Amazon: Two-thirds of holiday shoppers would consider buying a product on another site if it were cheaper there.
Holiday shoppers are most likely to be driven to retailer websites by promotions (52% say they would be influenced), social media advertising (45%), and television/radio commercials (40%).
Some 55% of Millennials say social media ads would prompt them to visit a retailer's website.
Two-thirds of holiday shoppers say they would visit a physical retail store if they wanted to touch and feel a product.
