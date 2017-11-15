My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Huge Impact of Amazon This Holiday Season (And How Retailers Can Compete)

by   |    |  334 views
Email
Top

Most online shoppers expect to make at least one-fourth of their holiday purchases on Amazon this season, according to recent research from Astound Commerce.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 1,000 consumers in the United States who shop online at least four times a year and who spend $250 or more annually online.

Some 70% of online shoppers surveyed expect to make a quarter or more of their holiday purchases on Amazon; 40% of respondents intend to make half or more of their purchases on Amazon.

Amazon is the preferred online retailer across a range of different circumstances, including when consumers are looking for the lowest price, when they want products quickly, and when they want a personalized experience.


Consumers say price is the primary reason they would consider not purchasing at Amazon: Two-thirds of holiday shoppers would consider buying a product on another site if it were cheaper there.

Holiday shoppers are most likely to be driven to retailer websites by promotions (52% say they would be influenced), social media advertising (45%), and television/radio commercials (40%).

Some 55% of Millennials say social media ads would prompt them to visit a retailer's website.

Two-thirds of holiday shoppers say they would visit a physical retail store if they wanted to touch and feel a product.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 1,000 consumers in the United States who shop online at least four times a year and who spend $250 or more annually online.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorE-CommerceResearch SummariesRetail Marketing

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!