The Characteristics of Highly Shared Infographics

Infographics that garner an above average number of shares on social media tend to come from high-quality domains, tend to be around 600 pixels wide, and tend to have succinct titles, according to recent research from Growista.

The report was based on an analysis of the performance of 1,000 infographics. The researchers examined the number of shares each piece received on social media and the qualities of each infographic (size, surrounding content, etc.).

There is a strong correlation between the Domain Authority score of the site that an infographic appears on and the number of shares it receives, the analysis found.

The researchers found no correlation between infographic height and number of social shares.





However, there is a correlation with width: infographics between 600 and 650 pixels wide tend to garner the most social shares.

The researchers found no correlation between the number of words in an infographic and the number of social shares.

Infographics with shorter titles (around 65 characters long) tend to garner the most shares.

