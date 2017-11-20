How to Stand Out in Email Inboxes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Infographic]

Want your marketing emails to break through all the noise on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Then consider sending them a day early or a day late.

That is a key finding from an analysis conducted by Constant Contact of billions of emails sent and opened around Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Emails sent on Thanksgiving have a higher open rate than those sent on Black Friday, the researchers found.

Similarly, emails sent on the Tuesday after Cyber Monday have a higher open rate than emails sent on the Monday itself.

Check out the infographic below for more findings from the report:





About the research: The report was based on analysis of billions of emails sent and opened on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.