How to Stand Out in Email Inboxes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday [Infographic]

by   |    |  705 views
Email
Top

Want your marketing emails to break through all the noise on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Then consider sending them a day early or a day late.

That is a key finding from an analysis conducted by Constant Contact of billions of emails sent and opened around Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

Emails sent on Thanksgiving have a higher open rate than those sent on Black Friday, the researchers found.

Similarly, emails sent on the Tuesday after Cyber Monday have a higher open rate than emails sent on the Monday itself.

Check out the infographic below for more findings from the report:


About the research: The report was based on analysis of billions of emails sent and opened on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

