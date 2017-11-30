The Three Content Types That Most Influence E-Commerce Purchases

Consumers say detailed product descriptions, images, and customer reviews are the three content types that most influence their purchases on e-commerce websites, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 consumers who had made a purchase online within the previous seven days.

Clothing/shoes/accessories formed the largest category of items recently purchased online by those surveyed (26% had done so), electronics was second (19%), and home/garden was third (17%).

Some 29% of respondents say detailed product descriptions are a top influence on their e-commerce purchases; 27% say pictures are a top influence; and 18% say customer reviews are a top influence.





Some 31% of respondents say they use shipping-cost calculators among the features on e-commerce sites; 29% save credit card information to their accounts on sites, and 19% use related product recommendations.

