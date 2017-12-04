Is Email Marketing Performance Improving?

Most marketers say the effectiveness of their email marketing campaigns is improving, according to recent research from Return Path and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 88 marketing influencers (60% work for B2B-focused firms, 22% for B2C-focused firms, 18% for hybrid firms).

Some 58% of respondents say the performance of their email campaigns is increasing significantly, and 27% say it is increasing marginally.

Just 15% of respondents say the performance of their email campaigns is decreasing.





Some 60% of respondents say email is a best-in-class tactic for helping to achieve marketing goals; 31% say email is an above-average tactic.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 88 marketing influencers (60% work for B2B-focused firms, 22% for B2C-focused firms, 18% for hybrid firms).

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!