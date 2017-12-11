The Gmail Effect: How Consumers' Email Preferences Have Changed

The proportion of marketing-email subscribers who use Gmail for those subscriptions has jumped 76% since 2014, according to recent research from Yes Lifecycle Marketing.

The report was based on data from more than 7 billion emails sent by brands in 3Q17 via the Yesmail360i platform. The researchers also looked at data from the previous three years as part of the analysis.

In 3Q14, some 17% of all subscribers to brands' email programs were using Gmail. That percentage increased to 30% in 3Q17.

Some 49% of consumers who opted into marketers' email programs in the previous 90 days use Gmail.





That's compared with 15% who use Yahoo, 8% who use Hotmail/Outlook, 3% who use AOL, and 26% who use other ISPs.

Some 40% of Gmail users who subscribe to marketers' email campaigns were active in the previous 90 days; that's compared with 17% of Yahoo users, 11% of Hotmail/Outlook users, and 5% of AOL users .

