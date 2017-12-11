My Cart (0)
The Gmail Effect: How Consumers' Email Preferences Have Changed

by   |    |  912 views
The proportion of marketing-email subscribers who use Gmail for those subscriptions has jumped 76% since 2014, according to recent research from Yes Lifecycle Marketing.

The report was based on data from more than 7 billion emails sent by brands in 3Q17 via the Yesmail360i platform. The researchers also looked at data from the previous three years as part of the analysis.

In 3Q14, some 17% of all subscribers to brands' email programs were using Gmail. That percentage increased to 30% in 3Q17.

Some 49% of consumers who opted into marketers' email programs in the previous 90 days use Gmail.


That's compared with 15% who use Yahoo, 8% who use Hotmail/Outlook, 3% who use AOL, and 26% who use other ISPs.

Some 40% of Gmail users who subscribe to marketers' email campaigns were active in the previous 90 days; that's compared with 17% of Yahoo users, 11% of Hotmail/Outlook users, and 5% of AOL users .

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Alan Siege Mon Dec 11, 2017 via web

    Hi, this is fascinating; could you offer an explanation (or theory) as to why G-mail is so much higher than the others, particularly Outlook? is it just that there are more G-mail users out there so their overall numbers are higher? Or does it have to to with G-mail vs. the others? Looking forward to yours and others comments.

