The State of B2B Programmatic Advertising

Most B2B firms are now buying or selling advertising programmatically, according to a recent report from Dun & Bradstreet and Adweek BrandShare.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2017 among 164 B2B marketers.

Some 63% of respondents say their firm is currently buying or selling advertising programmatically.

Some 64% of B2B firms that buy advertising programmatically plan to spend more in 2018 than they have in 2017.


Some 88% of B2B firms that buy advertising programmatically are purchasing online display ads that way; 62% are buying mobile ads programmatically.

B2B marketers say the biggest challenges with programmatic advertising are targeting the right audiences (31% cite it as a major issue), measurement/metrics (31%), and a lack of knowledge about the approach (26%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2017 among 164 B2B marketers.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

