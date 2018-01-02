The State of B2B Programmatic Advertising

Most B2B firms are now buying or selling advertising programmatically, according to a recent report from Dun & Bradstreet and Adweek BrandShare.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September and October 2017 among 164 B2B marketers.

Some 63% of respondents say their firm is currently buying or selling advertising programmatically.

Some 64% of B2B firms that buy advertising programmatically plan to spend more in 2018 than they have in 2017.





Some 88% of B2B firms that buy advertising programmatically are purchasing online display ads that way; 62% are buying mobile ads programmatically.

B2B marketers say the biggest challenges with programmatic advertising are targeting the right audiences (31% cite it as a major issue), measurement/metrics (31%), and a lack of knowledge about the approach (26%).

