Marketers' Top Mobile Advertising Challenges

Marketers say their biggest challenges with mobile advertising are opaque data and a lack of internal knowledge about the tactic, according to recent research from AppsFlyer and Forrester.

The report was based on data from a survey of 250 global marketers responsible for mobile ad buying at brands and agencies.

Some 40% of respondents say a lack of visibility into the data used to define audience targeting is a top challenge that prevents their firm from meeting its mobile advertising goals.

Another 39% of respondents say a lack of knowledge about programmatic and mobile ad buying within their company prevents their firm from meeting its mobile advertising goals.





Some 43% of marketers say the amount of mobile ad fraud that they are subject to has increased over the past 12 months.

Just over one-third (34%) of marketers estimate that more than 40% of their mobile ad budget is subject to fraud for both in-app and mobile Web advertising.

