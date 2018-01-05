How Millennial, Gen X, and Boomer Employees Are Viewed at Work

Which generation of workers in the United States is viewed as being the most valuable by co-workers? How do the professional qualities of Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers compare?

To find out, LendingTree surveyed 1,000 workers in the United States.

Respondents were asked to rate their co-workers' skills/qualities — including work ethic, willingness to learn, and creativity — on a scale of one to seven, with one least exhibiting the quality and seven most exhibiting the quality.

Gen X employees received the highest average score (5.6). Baby Boomers ranked second (5.4) and Millennials third (5.2).

Gen Xers earned a high rating for reliability and did not receive an average score below 5.1 for any of the other qualities assessed.





Millennials received the highest score for technology skills but ranked last in seven of the ten qualities, including reliability, work ethic, productivity, and intelligence.

Baby Boomers received the lowest score for technology skills, but ranked well for reliability and work ethic.

