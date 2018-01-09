The State of Video Marketing: Distribution, Topic, and Budget Trends

Marketers say social media is the best distribution channel for digital videos, according to recent research from Magisto.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July and August 2017 among 500 marketing decision-makers in the United States who work for businesses of various sizes.

The most commonly used distribution channels for digital video being used for marketing are websites and social networks.

Respondents rank social media as the top distribution channel for video marketing ROI; email campaigns rank second.





The types of digital videos most commonly created by businesses are product/service showcase pieces, customer testimonials, and educational pieces.

Some 50% of respondents say they are reallocating funds from their traditional media budget to fund their digital video efforts; 37% are reallocating funds from their digital media budget.

Respondents say the biggest challenge with video marketing is that videos are too time consuming to create (47% cite it as an issue).

