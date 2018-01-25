Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

Programmatic Media Buying Trends: Top Approaches, Motivations, and Concerns

Most marketers are now conducting at least some of their media buying programmatically, according to recent research from The Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

The report was based on data from a survey of 149 client-side marketers (66% work for B2C firms, 13% for B2B firms, and 21% for hybrid B2C-B2B firms).

Some 85% of respondents say their company is engaging in the buying of programmatic advertising either in-house or via an agency.

The most popular channels/formats for programmatic media buying are desktop display (85% of firms that purchase programmatically), mobile display (74%), desktop video (71%), and mobile video (62%):


Marketers say they engage in programmatic media buying primarily to better target audiences (74% cite it as a very important motivation) and to build audience reach (48%):

Some 46% of marketers whose firms engage in programmatic buying say they are satisfied with their efforts, and 4% say they are very satisfied:

Some 78% of marketers say they are either concerned or very concerned about brand-safety issues with programmatic advertising:

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

