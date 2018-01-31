Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Creative Trends: 11 Image, Video, and Music Styles on the Rise [Infographic]

by   |    |  858 views
Email
Top

Which types of professional images, videos, and music pieces are trending?

To find out, Shutterstock examined data from billions of searches conducted on its platform last year. The results were compared with data from 2016 to determine which keyword searches increased most from the previous year.

The researchers identified three major creative trends:

Fantasy: Searches for "unicorn" were up 297% year over year, and searches for "mermaid" were up 145%.

New minimalism: Searches for "continuous line" were up 432% year over year, and searches for "neon circles" were up 387%.


Space: Searches for "solar" were up 991% year over year, and searches for "astro" were up 671%.

Check out the infographic for more trends and other insights from the study:

About the research: The report was based on data from billions of searches conducted on the Shutterstock platform in 2017 and 2016.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ContentResearch SummariesVideos

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!