Creative Trends: 11 Image, Video, and Music Styles on the Rise [Infographic]

Which types of professional images, videos, and music pieces are trending?

To find out, Shutterstock examined data from billions of searches conducted on its platform last year. The results were compared with data from 2016 to determine which keyword searches increased most from the previous year.

The researchers identified three major creative trends:

Fantasy: Searches for "unicorn" were up 297% year over year, and searches for "mermaid" were up 145%.

New minimalism: Searches for "continuous line" were up 432% year over year, and searches for "neon circles" were up 387%.





Space: Searches for "solar" were up 991% year over year, and searches for "astro" were up 671%.

Check out the infographic for more trends and other insights from the study:

About the research: The report was based on data from billions of searches conducted on the Shutterstock platform in 2017 and 2016.