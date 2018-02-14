The Retail Email Marketing Tactics Consumers Appreciate Most

Consumers say the inclusion of relevant product recommendations is the email approach that they appreciate most from retailers, according to recent research from Liveclicker and The Relevancy Group.

The report was based on data from two surveys, one of 478 consumers in the United States and one of 301 marketing executives at retail/e-commerce firms.

Some 55% of consumers surveyed say they prefer email messages from retailers that include relevant product recommendations.

Nearly four in ten—37%—prefer messages that recognize their membership status/show their loyalty point balance, and 29% prefer messages that show products they have viewed in the past or put on a wishlist:





The most common email personalization tactics by retail marketers are the use of dynamic content and the use of recipients' first names:

About the research: The report was based on data from two surveys, one of 478 consumers in the United States and one of 301 marketing executives at retail/e-commerce firms.