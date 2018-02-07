My Cart (0)
The Top Super Bowl Ads According to Biometric Tracking

by   |    |  690 views
Among this year's Super Bowl commercials, an ad from Tide did the best job of emotionally engaging audiences, according to biometric tracking conducted by Ipsos.

The report was based on data from an in-person study. The researchers recruited 45 football fans to watch the game live in a theater. The participants wore biometric sensors that tracked their real-time nonconscious emotional arousal to the television ads based on galvanic skin response (GSR).

Each commercial was assigned a "Super Score" based on its ability to hook viewers, inspire a reaction at the brand reveal, maintain interest over the course of the ad, and bring audiences to a peak of emotion.

Tide's ad featuring Mr. Clean being replaced by David Harbour was the highest-scoring commercial.

The NFL's ad starring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. ranked second, and M&M's ad starring Danny DeVito ranked third:


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

  • by Nick Strite Wed Feb 7, 2018 via web

    You know what's not on this list. That awful attempt at a progressive ad by T-Mobile. I'm as left as the next Bernie supporter, but goodness was that ad cringe-inducing.

  • by Tracy Young Wed Feb 7, 2018 via web

    Surprised to see that Verizon's "First Responders" ad didn't make the cut

