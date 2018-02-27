What Leads to Bad Brand Experiences?

Consumers say negative interactions with staff is the top cause of bad brand experiences, according to recent research from InMoment.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers and 1,000 employees of brands in the United States.

Nearly three-fourths of consumers (74%) say negative interactions with staff (poor attitude, lack of knowledge, etc.) is a cause of bad brand experiences.

In contrast, just 29% of brand employees surveyed say negative staff interactions play a major role in bad experiences.

Other top contributors to bad brand experiences cited by consumers are a lack of understanding of individual needs, no staff available to help when necessary, and delivering products/services that are not what are expected.





Companies significantly underestimate the impact of bad brand experiences, the survey found.

Some 23% of consumers say they would stop using a brand after a bad experience. However, just 6% of brand respondents say bad experiences lead consumers to stop using their products/services.

