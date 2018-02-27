My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Leads to Bad Brand Experiences?

by   |    |  757 views
Email
Top

Consumers say negative interactions with staff is the top cause of bad brand experiences, according to recent research from InMoment.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers and 1,000 employees of brands in the United States.

Nearly three-fourths of consumers (74%) say negative interactions with staff (poor attitude, lack of knowledge, etc.) is a cause of bad brand experiences.

In contrast, just 29% of brand employees surveyed say negative staff interactions play a major role in bad experiences.

Other top contributors to bad brand experiences cited by consumers are a lack of understanding of individual needs, no staff available to help when necessary, and delivering products/services that are not what are expected.


Companies significantly underestimate the impact of bad brand experiences, the survey found.

Some 23% of consumers say they would stop using a brand after a bad experience. However, just 6% of brand respondents say bad experiences lead consumers to stop using their products/services.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers and 1,000 employees of brands in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand ManagementCustomer ExperienceCustomer RelationshipsResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!