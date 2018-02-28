The Top 25 B2B Products From Silicon Valley Tech Companies

SurveyMonkey creates the best-liked B2B software products among Silicon Valley tech companies, according to recent research from G2 Crowd. The report was based on data from reviews of B2B software posted on the G2 Crowd platform.

The researchers looked at which products from Bay Area-based technology companies received the highest user satisfaction scores. Only products with at least 10 verified reviews were included in the analysis.

SurveyMonkey's online survey tool has a 91% positive rating for ease of use and 89% positive rating for ease of setup from reviewers.

Attendify, which facilitates the creation of mobile apps for events, ranks second among the companies examined.

Gong.io, which provides sales coaching and onboarding tools, ranks third.





For detailed information on the top B2B products and their user satisfaction scores, check out the full report.

