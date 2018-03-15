The Technology Habits of Americans Age 50 and Older

Most Americans age 50 and older are texting to keep in touch, using both a computer and smartphone, and connecting via social media, according to recent research from AARP.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 among a nationally representative sample of 1,520 adults in the United States age 50 and older.

Most respondents (91%) say they use technology to connect with friends and family.

Some 86% use text messaging to connect, and 72% use social media to connect (up 112% since 2011).





Some 92% of Americans age 50+ use a laptop or desktop. Adults age 70+ are more likely to use a traditional desktop computer than Americans age 50-69.

Some 70% of respondents use a smartphone, 43% use a tablet, 23% use an e-reader, and 7% use a home assistant.

Some 89% of Americans age 50+ use a smartphone to send or receive emails or texts, 77% to look at traffic and directions, 42% to play games, and 28% to manage medical care.

Although smartphone ownership is prevalent, most Americans age 50+ continue to use computers to make purchases, to comparison-shop, and to perform banking/financial transactions.

