Email Personalization: What Consumers Want From Retailers [Infographic]

by   |    |  658 views
Email
Top

Consumers say the types of retail-email personalization that they value most are targeted promotions/discounts (55% cite) and tailored recommendations (37%), according to recent research from Dynamic Yield.

The report was based on data from a survey of 550 consumers from North America, Europe, and Asia age 18 and older.

Just 25% of shoppers in North America say the emails they receive from retailers are truly personalized. A much higher share of shoppers in both Europe (62%) and Asia (77%) say the emails they receive are personalized.

Some 62% of shoppers in North America say they respond favorably to personalized emails from retailers. Most shoppers across all regions say they receive five or more retail emails every day.

Check out the infographic to see more findings from the survey:


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

E-CommerceEmailEmail MarketingPersonalizationResearch SummariesRetail Marketing

