Email Personalization: What Consumers Want From Retailers [Infographic]

Consumers say the types of retail-email personalization that they value most are targeted promotions/discounts (55% cite) and tailored recommendations (37%), according to recent research from Dynamic Yield.

The report was based on data from a survey of 550 consumers from North America, Europe, and Asia age 18 and older.

Just 25% of shoppers in North America say the emails they receive from retailers are truly personalized. A much higher share of shoppers in both Europe (62%) and Asia (77%) say the emails they receive are personalized.

Some 62% of shoppers in North America say they respond favorably to personalized emails from retailers. Most shoppers across all regions say they receive five or more retail emails every day.

