Employing Marketing Freelancers: Top Trends and Challenges [Infographic]

Most brand and agency marketers (58%) say they employ creative (nontechnical) marketing freelancers, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing and advertising executives in the United States.

Freelancers make up 14% of firms' marketing staffs, on average. Small agencies (20-49 employees) rely most heavily on freelancers (23% of employees, on average). Large companies (1,000+ employees) rely least on freelancers (8% of employees, on average).

Some 39% of respondents say the quality of marketing freelancers has improved over time, and 59% say it has stayed the same. Executives say the biggest challenge in employing freelancers is making them feel part of the team.

