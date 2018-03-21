My Cart (0)
Employing Marketing Freelancers: Top Trends and Challenges [Infographic]

by   |    |  517 views
Most brand and agency marketers (58%) say they employ creative (nontechnical) marketing freelancers, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing and advertising executives in the United States.

Freelancers make up 14% of firms' marketing staffs, on average. Small agencies (20-49 employees) rely most heavily on freelancers (23% of employees, on average). Large companies (1,000+ employees) rely least on freelancers (8% of employees, on average).

Some 39% of respondents say the quality of marketing freelancers has improved over time, and 59% say it has stayed the same. Executives say the biggest challenge in employing freelancers is making them feel part of the team.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing and advertising executives in the United States.


