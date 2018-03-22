The Top Challenges Facing In-House Creative Teams

Members of in-house creative teams say the biggest challenge they face is the speed at which they are expected to work, according to recent research from inMotionNow and InSource.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 professionals who work for in-house creative teams at brands.

Respondents say the top challenges they face are keeping up with the speed of work and keeping up with the the volume of work.

Those top 2 are following by the challenges of being seen as a strategic contributor to the organization and meeting in-house clients' expectations.





Respondents say the biggest workflow challenge they face is conducting efficient creative briefings/project intakes:

