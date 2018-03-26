What GDPR Means for Marketers [Infographic]

Half of UK and US marketers say the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law will make their marketing efforts more difficult, according to recent research from Act-On.

The report was based on data from a survey of 200 marketing professionals in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Respondents were polled about the their readiness and understanding of GDPR, which goes into effect in May. The new law makes sweeping changes to the data protection landscape and affects firms that market to even a single citizen of the EU.

Marketers say the elements of the law that will have the greatest impact will be the right to be informed, the right of access, and rights related to automated decision-making and profiling.

One-third of marketers say they do not understand GDPR.

55% say the rest of their business does not understand GDPR.

49% of marketers are worried about the extra time compliance with GDPR will take.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:





