Online Marketers: The Next Big Trend in Marketing

by   |    |  1,317 views
What do online marketers believe will be the next big trend in marketing?

To find out, BrightEdge surveyed 500 search, content, and digital marketers in February of 2018.

Some 29% of respondents say they think consumer personalization will be the next big marketing trend in 2018, and 26% cite artificial intelligence (AI).

Some 21% cite voice search; 10%, mobile optimization; 4%, IoT applications; 3%, blockchain, 2%, ABM; and 2% something else.


Marketers who are already using AI say its biggest advantages for marketers are gaining a better understanding of the consumer and improving productivity.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2018 among 500 search, content, and digital marketers.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

AIMarketing StrategyPersonalizationResearch Summaries

