Online Marketers: The Next Big Trend in Marketing

What do online marketers believe will be the next big trend in marketing?

To find out, BrightEdge surveyed 500 search, content, and digital marketers in February of 2018.

Some 29% of respondents say they think consumer personalization will be the next big marketing trend in 2018, and 26% cite artificial intelligence (AI).

Some 21% cite voice search; 10%, mobile optimization; 4%, IoT applications; 3%, blockchain, 2%, ABM; and 2% something else.





Marketers who are already using AI say its biggest advantages for marketers are gaining a better understanding of the consumer and improving productivity.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2018 among 500 search, content, and digital marketers.