Sound Progress: Podcast, Online Audio, and Smart Speaker Trends

Just over one-fourth (26%) of Americans age 12 and older say they have listened to at least one podcast in the previous month, and 17% say they have listened to at least one podcast in the previous week, according to recent research from Edison Research and Triton Digital.

The annual Infinite Dial report was based on data from a survey conducted in January and February of 2018 among 2,000 people age 12 and older in the United States.

The number of people who say they have listened to a podcast in the previous month has steadily climbed across all age groups since 2014.

People age 25-54 are most likely to say they have listened to a podcast in the previous month.


Some 64% of Americans age 12 and older say they have listened to online audio (AM/FM streaming or Internet-only services) in the previous month, and 57% say they have listened in the previous week.

Online audio is most popular with people age 12-24 (88% have listened in the previous month).

Pandora is the most popular service with listeners of online audio (31% have listened to it in the previous month).

Spotify has recorded the biggest increase in listeners among online audio services since 2016.

Some 18% of people age 12 and older say they own a smart speaker, such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home; that's up from 7% in 2017.

