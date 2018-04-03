The Companies With the Best (and Worst) Reputations With US Consumers

E-commerce giant Amazon.com has the best overall reputation with US consumers among well-known companies, according to recent research from The Harris Poll.

The report was based on data from a two-part study. The researchers first polled 4,244 adults to determine the 100 most visible (i.e., most recognized) companies among consumers in the United States. A larger group of 25,800 adults in the US was then polled to determine how each of those firms is viewed by consumers.

The researchers assigned each company a Reputation Quotient (RQ) score between 1 (terrible reputation) and 100 (perfect reputation) based on how consumers rated the firm on six dimensions: products/services, emotional appeal, workplace environment, financial performance, vision/leadership, and social responsibility.

Amazon.com garnered the highest RQ score (85.5), Tesla Motors ranked second (84.5), and Wegmans ranked third (83.8).

Takata, which has had to recall millions of its airbags, garnered the lowest RQ score (45.1) among the 100 most visible companies.





