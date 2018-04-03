Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Companies With the Best (and Worst) Reputations With US Consumers

E-commerce giant Amazon.com has the best overall reputation with US consumers among well-known companies, according to recent research from The Harris Poll.

The report was based on data from a two-part study. The researchers first polled 4,244 adults to determine the 100 most visible (i.e., most recognized) companies among consumers in the United States. A larger group of 25,800 adults in the US was then polled to determine how each of those firms is viewed by consumers.

The researchers assigned each company a Reputation Quotient (RQ) score between 1 (terrible reputation) and 100 (perfect reputation) based on how consumers rated the firm on six dimensions: products/services, emotional appeal, workplace environment, financial performance, vision/leadership, and social responsibility.

Amazon.com garnered the highest RQ score (85.5), Tesla Motors ranked second (84.5), and Wegmans ranked third (83.8).

Takata, which has had to recall millions of its airbags, garnered the lowest RQ score (45.1) among the 100 most visible companies.



Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand AwarenessBrand ManagementReputation ManagementResearch Summaries

  • by Peter Altschuler Tue Apr 3, 2018 via web

    Where, exactly, were those 4244 adults located? Given the inclusion of so many local brands (and the inclusion of Chick-fil-a in every list), that's a vital bit of information for determining the value of the information.

    Wegman's, for instance, is strictly in the northeast, Publix in the southeast, HEB is primarily in Texas. Chick-fil-a, though national, still has a lingering shadow from the founding Cathy family's homophobic proclamations and opposition to same-sex marriage.

    With so many seemingly contradictory components in a list that appears illogically consistent across categories, it's essential to know how the core group was chosen. Without that, this study threatens to support the maxim that there are lies, damn lies, and statistics.

