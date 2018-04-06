Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

How 100 Retailers Engage New Email Subscribers [Infographic]

by   |    |  516 views
How do retailers engage email subscribers in the first 45 days? Do people who have purchased from brands receive a different frequency of messages compared with email subscribers who have not purchased?

To find out, Coherent Path examined the emails sent to new customers by 100 major retailers, such as CVS, Home Depot, and Ralph Lauren.

Retailers send 1.09 emails, on average, to new subscribers in the first 45 days, the analysis found.

Email subscribers who have made a purchase receive 42 emails, on average, in the first 45 days. Email subscribers who have not made a purchase receive 48 emails, on average, in the first 45 days.

Some 39% of emails sent by retailers to new subscribers in the first 45 days include a discount/promotion in the subject line. Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:


 


