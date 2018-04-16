Eye-Tracking Study: Email-Signature Banner Effectiveness

What types of email-signature banners draw the most interest? Does it help to include a call to action? Which are more effective: horizontally or vertically aligned units?

Sigstr examined the performance of 1,000 email-signature banner campaigns and conducted more than 50 eye-tracking tests.

Email signature banners are visual elements that are used by brands in a range of ways, including to promote products/services/deals to external audiences and to communicate information to internal staff.

Signature banners typically appear at the bottom of messages, as in this example:





The researchers found that eye-tracking study participants tended to focus quite a bit of attention on call-to-action (CTA) buttons in email signature units.

However, though well-defined CTA buttons drew attention, email signatures in which the entire unit was treated as a promotional opportunity (and no button was included) garnered equal or slightly higher engagement rates.

