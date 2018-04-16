Eye-Tracking Study: Email-Signature Banner Effectiveness
What types of email-signature banners draw the most interest? Does it help to include a call to action? Which are more effective: horizontally or vertically aligned units?
Sigstr examined the performance of 1,000 email-signature banner campaigns and conducted more than 50 eye-tracking tests.
Email signature banners are visual elements that are used by brands in a range of ways, including to promote products/services/deals to external audiences and to communicate information to internal staff.
Signature banners typically appear at the bottom of messages, as in this example:
The researchers found that eye-tracking study participants tended to focus quite a bit of attention on call-to-action (CTA) buttons in email signature units.
However, though well-defined CTA buttons drew attention, email signatures in which the entire unit was treated as a promotional opportunity (and no button was included) garnered equal or slightly higher engagement rates.
Comments
Hi, Ayaz. Can you clarify the statement made in this article:
However, though well-defined CTA buttons drew attention, email signatures in which the entire unit was treated as a promotional opportunity (and no button was included) garnered equal or slightly higher engagement rates.
Can you explain what you mean by where the entire email signature unit was treated as a promo opp?
Hi Nettie,
My understanding is that when the entire unit is a promotional opportunity there is no set action button. So there can still be call-to-action text but it is incorporated into the full banner, rather than relegated to a button.
There's some more detail in the full report:
http://info.sigstr.com/the-state-of-email-signature-marketing
Hope that helps!