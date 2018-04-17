Global Ad Spend Forecasts by Medium Through 2020

Global spend on mobile advertising grew 38% in 2017, and it's projected to increase 19% per year through 2020, according to recent research from Zenith.

The report was based on Zenith global advertising 2017 data as well as projections through 2020.

Zenith estimates global expenditure on mobile advertising was $107 billion in 2017, accounting for 53% of total Internet ad expenditure and 20% of total advertising expenditure.

Zenith forecasts mobile advertising will account for 66% of Internet ad expenditure in 2020 and 29% of all ad expenditure.

Combined spend on desktop and mobile advertising already surpasses television ad spend, the analysis found:





Zenith forecasts that advertisers will spend an additional $73 billion on mobile ads between 2017 and 2020. Desktop advertising spend is projected to decrease by $2 billion over the same period, and print advertising spend is projected to decline by $12 billion.

About the research: The report was based on Zenith global advertising 2017 data and projections through 2020.