The State of Healthcare Content Marketing

Some 83% of healthcare organizations are now engaging in content marketing, and an additional 14% plan to start engaging this year, according to recent research from True North Custom and Healthcare Insight.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q17 among 53 healthcare marketing professionals who work for hospitals, urgent care centers, physician practices, and other healthcare organizations.

Some 36% of respondents say their organization's content marketing efforts are very effective, and 58% say they are somewhat effective.

Only onr-third of respondents say their healthcare organization has a documented content marketing strategy.





Healthcare marketers say the top content marketing tactics used by their organization are social media content, newsletters, videos, and print magazines.

The social channels most used for distributing content are Facebook (87% of healthcare organizations use it), YouTube (74%), and Twitter (64%).

Half of healthcare organizations post to social media daily; just 10% of organizations post content to their website daily.

