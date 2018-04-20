Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Share of Digital Display Ads Bought Programmatically

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
April 20, 2018
Some 82.5% of US digital display ads will be bought programmatically this year, according to recent research from eMarketer.

The report was based on eMarketer 2018 forecasts for digital display advertising in the United States.

eMarketer estimates that $46.5 billion of US digital display advertisements will be bought via automated channels in 2018.

Some $27 billion of those ads will be bought via programmatically direct channels.

And $19.5 billion will be bought via real-time bidding (RTB) channels.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

