The Share of Digital Display Ads Bought Programmatically

Some 82.5% of US digital display ads will be bought programmatically this year, according to recent research from eMarketer.

The report was based on eMarketer 2018 forecasts for digital display advertising in the United States.

eMarketer estimates that $46.5 billion of US digital display advertisements will be bought via automated channels in 2018.

Some $27 billion of those ads will be bought via programmatically direct channels.

And $19.5 billion will be bought via real-time bidding (RTB) channels.





