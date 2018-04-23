Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Disconnect Between B2B Tech Buyers and Vendors

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
April 23, 2018
B2B technology vendors tend to focus on a number of marketing and sales tactics that buyers don't find especially useful or trustworthy, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on data from a survey of 438 B2B technology buyers and 240 individuals who work for B2B technology vendors.

Buyers use five different sources of information, on average, to evaluate B2B technology vendors.

Buyers say the most influential information sources in evaluating vendors are their prior experiences with the product, free trials/accounts, product demos, and referrals from friends/colleagues/peers. Buyers also rank these four sources as the most trustworthy.


The most commonly used tactics by B2B technology vendors to engage potential buyers are company/product websites, product demos, marketing collateral, case studies, and blog posts.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

B2B MarketingCustomer BehaviorMarketing StrategyResearch SummariesSalesTechnology

