The Disconnect Between B2B Tech Buyers and Vendors

B2B technology vendors tend to focus on a number of marketing and sales tactics that buyers don't find especially useful or trustworthy, according to recent research from TrustRadius.

The report was based on data from a survey of 438 B2B technology buyers and 240 individuals who work for B2B technology vendors.

Buyers use five different sources of information, on average, to evaluate B2B technology vendors.

Buyers say the most influential information sources in evaluating vendors are their prior experiences with the product, free trials/accounts, product demos, and referrals from friends/colleagues/peers. Buyers also rank these four sources as the most trustworthy.





The most commonly used tactics by B2B technology vendors to engage potential buyers are company/product websites, product demos, marketing collateral, case studies, and blog posts.

