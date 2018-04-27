Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

How Small Business Owners Got Their Start

by Ayaz Nanji  
April 27, 2018
Most small business owners worked a full-time job while starting their own firm, according to recent research from Paychex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 413 people in the United States who own a business that has fewer than 500 employees.

Some 59% of respondents say they worked a full-time job while initially building their own own business.

The reasons small business owners started their own firms range widely by industry, the survey found.

For example, 53% of marketing and advertising small business owners started their own firm to have more flexible hours, whereas 53% of technology small business owners started their own firm to pursue a passion:


Some 44% of small business owners received funding from family, and 29% were self-funded:

Some 24% of small business owners say their biggest challenge in starting their firm was gaining or maintaining customers/clients:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 413 people in the United States who own a business with fewer than 500 employees.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Research SummariesSmall BusinessSMBs

