How Small Business Owners Got Their Start
Most small business owners worked a full-time job while starting their own firm, according to recent research from Paychex.
The report was based on data from a survey of 413 people in the United States who own a business that has fewer than 500 employees.
Some 59% of respondents say they worked a full-time job while initially building their own own business.
The reasons small business owners started their own firms range widely by industry, the survey found.
For example, 53% of marketing and advertising small business owners started their own firm to have more flexible hours, whereas 53% of technology small business owners started their own firm to pursue a passion:
Some 44% of small business owners received funding from family, and 29% were self-funded:
Some 24% of small business owners say their biggest challenge in starting their firm was gaining or maintaining customers/clients:
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
