How Small Business Owners Got Their Start

Most small business owners worked a full-time job while starting their own firm, according to recent research from Paychex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 413 people in the United States who own a business that has fewer than 500 employees.

Some 59% of respondents say they worked a full-time job while initially building their own own business.

The reasons small business owners started their own firms range widely by industry, the survey found.

For example, 53% of marketing and advertising small business owners started their own firm to have more flexible hours, whereas 53% of technology small business owners started their own firm to pursue a passion:





Some 44% of small business owners received funding from family, and 29% were self-funded:

Some 24% of small business owners say their biggest challenge in starting their firm was gaining or maintaining customers/clients:

