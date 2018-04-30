My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Impact of Saying Thanks in Email Subject Lines

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
April 30, 2018
  |  1,613 views
Email
Top

Email subject lines that express gratitude tend to outperform email subject lines that do not, according to recent research from Cheetah Digital.

The report was based on 2017 data from email campaigns sent by Cheetah Digital clients in a wide range of verticals.

The researchers found email subject lines that included terms such as "with heartfelt thanks" and "thank you!" had average unique open and unique click rates that were 69% and 38% higher, respectively, than subject lines which did not express gratitude.

The higher engagement rates for subject lines that expressed gratitude applied to three campaign types: survey emails, post-purchase emails, and segmented buyer promotional emails.


In addition to having higher unique open and unique click rates, email subject lines that expressed gratitude also had higher transaction rates, on average:

About the research: The report was based on 2017 data from email campaigns sent by Cheetah Digital clients in a wide range of verticals.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

EmailEmail CampaignsEmail MarketingEmail Subject LinesResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!