How Frequently Businesses Publish Content

Just over half of digital marketers say their company publishes online content daily, according to recent research from The Manifest.

However, the frequency of online publishing tends to vary significantly based on company size.

The report was based on data from a survey of 501 digital marketers in the United States who work for companies with more than 100 employees (73% of respondents work for B2C firms and 27% work for B2B firms).

Some 51% of respondents say their firm publishes content at least once a day and 31% say their firm typically publishes content once a week.





Larger companies are much more likely to publish content daily than are smaller companies, the survey found.

Some 62% of companies with more than 5,000 employees publish content daily, compared with just 39% of companies with between 101 and 500 employees.

Digital marketers say the top improvements they want to make to their content marketing programs are to produce more original content (22% cite that as a goal) and to create more visual components (also 22%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 501 digital marketers in the United States who work for companies with more than 100 employees; 73% of respondents work for B2C firms, and 27% work for B2B firms.