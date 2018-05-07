How Frequently Businesses Publish Content
Just over half of digital marketers say their company publishes online content daily, according to recent research from The Manifest.
However, the frequency of online publishing tends to vary significantly based on company size.
The report was based on data from a survey of 501 digital marketers in the United States who work for companies with more than 100 employees (73% of respondents work for B2C firms and 27% work for B2B firms).
Some 51% of respondents say their firm publishes content at least once a day and 31% say their firm typically publishes content once a week.
Larger companies are much more likely to publish content daily than are smaller companies, the survey found.
Some 62% of companies with more than 5,000 employees publish content daily, compared with just 39% of companies with between 101 and 500 employees.
Digital marketers say the top improvements they want to make to their content marketing programs are to produce more original content (22% cite that as a goal) and to create more visual components (also 22%).
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
Comments
Thanks for all the great data! I never tell my clients they have to publish every day, mostly because that's just not realistic for a lot of them, but I always recommend at least once a week.
Not a surprise that larger companies would produce more content, right? More people available to produce content for one. Where small companies can make up for that gap is being more active on social media. I have seen companies that have less content outperform companies with more content because they are posting on social media at an 11 to 2 ratio. While the small companies may be at a disadvantage with manpower, they can make up for that or at least make a dent in that difference if they post more on social media. Post old articles, retweet, respond to tweets as a way to show you are engaged with the topics that fit your niche.