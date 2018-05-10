My Cart (0)
How B2B and B2C Firms Approach Personalization Differently

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
May 10, 2018
B2B marketers are more likely than B2C marketers to apply personalization to emails and websites, according to recent research from Evergage and Researchscape International.

The report was based on a survey conducted in February and March 2018 among 300 B2B, B2C, and B2B-B2C hybrid digital marketers.

Some 80% of B2B marketers say they personalize emails, compared with 73% of B2C marketers who say so; 50% of B2B marketers say they personalize Web experiences, compared with 45% of B2C marketers who say so.

B2C marketers, however, are more likely than B2B marketers to apply personalization to mobile apps (45% vs. 13%).


B2C marketers are more likely than B2B marketers to say they have sufficient data and insights for effective personalization.

B2C marketers are more likely than B2B marketers to say they plan to use machine-learning or algorithmic personalization in the next year.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

