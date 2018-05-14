My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Are Brands Using Email and Marketing Automation Effectively?

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
May 14, 2018
  |  598 views
Email
Top

Most marketers say their email automation and marketing automation skills are still a work in progress and that they are not using many features effectively, according to recent research from GetResponse and SmartInsights.

The report was based on data from a survey of 585 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 19% for B2B firms, and 37% hybrid, B2C-B2B firms).

Some 28% of marketers rate the effectiveness of their email and marketing automation efforts as basic (don't use many features), and 16% rate them as moderate (use only core features); some 19% of marketers say they don't engage in email and marketing automation at all.

Just 8% of marketers rate the effectiveness of their email and marketing automation efforts as high (use all features and optimize for best results).


Some 29% of marketers rate their email and marketing automation skills as basic, and 28% rate their skills as intermediate.

Only 5% of marketers say they are experts in email and marketing automation.

The most used automation tactics are email automation (64% of respondents engage in), basic profile-based targeting (26%), and personalization with dynamic content (23%).

Marketers say the top benefits of automation are saving time (30% of respondents cite it as the biggest benefit), better lead generation (22%), and increased revenue (17%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 585 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 19% for B2B firms, and 37% hybrid B2C-B2B firms).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

EmailEmail MarketingMarketing AutomationMarketing StrategyResearch Summaries

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!