Are Brands Using Email and Marketing Automation Effectively?

Most marketers say their email automation and marketing automation skills are still a work in progress and that they are not using many features effectively, according to recent research from GetResponse and SmartInsights.

The report was based on data from a survey of 585 marketers (44% work for B2C firms, 19% for B2B firms, and 37% hybrid, B2C-B2B firms).

Some 28% of marketers rate the effectiveness of their email and marketing automation efforts as basic (don't use many features), and 16% rate them as moderate (use only core features); some 19% of marketers say they don't engage in email and marketing automation at all.

Just 8% of marketers rate the effectiveness of their email and marketing automation efforts as high (use all features and optimize for best results).





Some 29% of marketers rate their email and marketing automation skills as basic, and 28% rate their skills as intermediate.

Only 5% of marketers say they are experts in email and marketing automation.

The most used automation tactics are email automation (64% of respondents engage in), basic profile-based targeting (26%), and personalization with dynamic content (23%).

Marketers say the top benefits of automation are saving time (30% of respondents cite it as the biggest benefit), better lead generation (22%), and increased revenue (17%).

