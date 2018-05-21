How B2B Marketing and Sales Teams Are (and Aren't) Using Data

Only about half of B2B marketing decisions are made using data, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet and Forrester Research.

The report was based on data from a survey of 500 professionals with responsibility for, or influence over, data strategy and/or management at B2B organizations with 500 or more employees.

Respondents estimate that 52% of their organizations' marketing decisions are based on quantitative information and analysis rather than on intuition or personal/company experience:

Less than half of respondents say their organization is executing very or extremely well on gathering complete and accurate customer data, utilizing customer data to activate marketing and sales initiatives at scale, and sharing data insights across functions:





Respondents say the top data challenges preventing their organization from achieving its marketing and sales objectives are capably managing data and sharing insights, keeping up with the volume and velocity of data, taking actions quickly based on data, and developing insights from data that are actionable:

Respondents say the most important solution capabilities for improving data activation are reporting and analytics features, CRM integrations, and prospect research features:

