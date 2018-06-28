The Role of the CMO in Driving Growth

Most CMOs say they are driving growth at their firms mainly by serving as the chief storyteller and by connecting the brand to the business, according to recent research from The CMO Council and Deloitte.

The report was based on data from a survey of 191 marketing leaders.

Some 82% of respondents say they are leading brand development and storytelling at their firm, 75% are leading customer engagement and communications, 65% are leading media mix modeling, 62% are leading the go-to-market strategy for products, and 50% are leading the customer experience strategy.

More than half of CMOs also say they influence service and support delivery, friction identification and resolution, tech stack innovation, talent development, and product specifications.





Some 70% of CMOs say revenue is a metric they use to measure growth, and 95% say revenue is a metric their business uses to measure growth.

Some 56% of CMOs say today's growth leader needs data skills, and 50% say today's growth leader needs market knowledge.

