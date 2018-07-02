The Digital Work Tools Marketers Can't Do Without

Marketers say the top digital tools their teams can't do without are file sharing, customer relationship management, and email marketing services, according to recent research from Widen.

The report was based on data from a survey of 583 marketers worldwide who work for firms of various sizes.

Some 42.4% of respondents say file-sharing services are among the top three digital work tools their team would be unable to do without; 41.6% cite customer relationship management platforms, and 35% say email marketing systems.

Nearly three-quarters (74.3%) of respondents say they have integrated at least two of the digital tools to work together.





Some 64.9% of marketers say the top benefit of integrating tools is shared data across systems.

