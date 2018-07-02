The Digital Work Tools Marketers Can't Do Without
Marketers say the top digital tools their teams can't do without are file sharing, customer relationship management, and email marketing services, according to recent research from Widen.
The report was based on data from a survey of 583 marketers worldwide who work for firms of various sizes.
Some 42.4% of respondents say file-sharing services are among the top three digital work tools their team would be unable to do without; 41.6% cite customer relationship management platforms, and 35% say email marketing systems.
Nearly three-quarters (74.3%) of respondents say they have integrated at least two of the digital tools to work together.
Some 64.9% of marketers say the top benefit of integrating tools is shared data across systems.
When information is color-coded, it would be useful to know why. What's the significance of yellow bars versus gray ones? Why are the results grouped as they are? I'm sure that information was in the original report, but it vanished in this summary. Everything should be as simple as possible, according to Einstein, but not simpler.