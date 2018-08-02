The Biggest Barriers to Successful Marketing Attribution
Marketers say technology and data challenges are the biggest barriers to successful marketing attribution, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 226 marketing influencers.
Some 43% of respondents rank applying technology as among the most challenging barriers to marketing attribution success, and 39% rank consolidating data sources as among the most challenging barriers to marketing attribution success:
Respondents say content marketing and social media are the most difficult approaches to analyze for attributing marketing results to sales revenue:
Respondents say email and display advertising are the easiest approaches to analyze for attributing marketing results to sales revenue:
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
