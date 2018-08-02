Marketers say technology and data challenges are the biggest barriers to successful marketing attribution, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 226 marketing influencers.

Some 43% of respondents rank applying technology as among the most challenging barriers to marketing attribution success, and 39% rank consolidating data sources as among the most challenging barriers to marketing attribution success:

Respondents say content marketing and social media are the most difficult approaches to analyze for attributing marketing results to sales revenue:





Respondents say email and display advertising are the easiest approaches to analyze for attributing marketing results to sales revenue:

