How Often Brands Send Marketing Emails

How often do companies send out marketing emails? Does the frequency vary by business size?

To find out, The Manifest surveyed 501 digital marketers who work for firms in the United States with 100 or more employees. Some 73% of respondents work for B2C companies and 27% work for B2B companies.

Most businesses send emails out daily or weekly, the researchers found.

Some 41% of respondents say they send marketing emails to audiences weekly, and 32% say they send emails daily.





Larger companies are more likely to send emails more often, the researchers found.

Some 37% of firms with more than 500 employees send marketing emails daily, compared with 21% of businesses with 101-500 employees.

The most popular types of marketing emails are product/company updates (69% of respondents say their firm sends them), promotional messages (69%), and newsletters (68%).

