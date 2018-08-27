The Most Annoying Things About Email: What Brands, Marketers, and Coworkers Get Wrong

If people could change one thing about emails they receive from brands, they would make those emails less promotional, according to recent research from Adobe.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 1,001 white-collar workers in the United States who own smartphones.

Some 39% of respondents agree that if they could, they would make emails from brands less about promotion and more about providing information.

Just over a quarter (27%) of respondents want content that's more personalized to their interests, and 12% wish they could purchase without leaving an email.





Respondents say the most annoying things marketers do when creating email offers are sending messages too often (45% cite), crafting messages that are too wordy/poorly written (23%), and delivering offers based on incorrect data (22%).

Respondents say the most annoying things about reading brand emails on smartphones are having to scroll too much (20% say so), having to wait for images to load/needing to download images to see them (18%), too much text (17%), and too small font sizes (17%).

Respondents say the most annoying phrases people use in work emails are "Not sure if you saw my last email..." (25% cite); "Per my last email..." (13%); "Per our conversation..." (11%); and "Any updates on this?"

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2018 among 1,001 white-collar workers in the United States who own smartphones.