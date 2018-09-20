Online Video Watching Habits in 2018: Platform and Sound Trends [Infographic]

Some 44% of consumers say they watch at least five videos online per day, on average, according to recent research from Promo. The report was based on data from a survey of 500 people worldwide.

Some 47% of respondents say they watch more videos on Facebook than on YouTube, and 41% say they watch more videos on YouTube than on Facebook.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents say they like to watch Facebook videos with the sound on.

However, men and women have significantly different sound preferences: Some 70% of men surveyed say they like to watch Facebook videos with the sound on, whereas only 58% of women surveyed say they like to watch with the sound on.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the survey:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 500 individuals worldwide.