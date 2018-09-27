The Most Effective Lead Nurturing Tactics

Marketers say email and content marketing are the most effective tactics for driving prospects through the sales pipeline and toward conversion/revenue, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2018 among 229 marketing influencers (49% of respondents work for B2B firms, 32% for B2C firms, and 19% for hybrid (B2B and B2C) firms).

Some 47% of marketers say email is among the most effective tactics for achieving their lead nurturing priorities.

That's followed by 45%, who say content or video marketing is among the most effective tactics.





Marketers say the top priorities that they want their lead nurturing strategies to achieve are to increase sales opportunities (55% agree) and to increase conversions (53%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2018 among 229 marketing influencers (49% of respondents work for B2B firms, 32% for B2C firms, and 19% for hybrid firms).