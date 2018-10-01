Do people recognize famous advertising jingles? How well do members of different generations recall different commercial tunes?

To find out, Signs.com quizzed 504 consumers of various ages. The study participants were tested on whether they could recognize 10 famous jingles, and they were also asked to fill in blanks introduced in jingle lyrics by the researchers (you can test your own knowledge here).

Among the jingles included in the study, the most universally recognized across all generations were those of Kit Kat, Folgers, and Nationwide.

The Hormel jingle was the least recognized song across all generations.