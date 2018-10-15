B2B marketers increasingly believe data quality is key to successful campaigns but nearly half are not confident in the quality of their own data, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet.
The Sixth Annual B2B Data Marketing Report was based on the results of a survey conducted in 2018 among 250 marketing professionals who work for B2B-focused organizations of various sizes.
Some 89% of respondents say data quality is important to achieving marketing and sales goals; this is up from 80% who said the same in 2017 and 75% in 2016.
In addition to its overall importance, 88% of B2B marketers say data quality is key to executing a successful account-based marketing (ABM) strategy.
Some 49% of respondents say they are not confident in the quality of their marketing and sales data; 40% are somewhat confident in the quality of their data and 11% are very confident.
