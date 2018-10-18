Apple, Amazon, and Pinterest are the most relevant brands to consumers in the United States, according to recent research from Prophet.

The report was based on data from a survey of 12,694 consumers in the US. Respondents were asked to evaluate 299 brands across 37 industries. The researchers defined the most relevant brands as those that consumers rated as the most customer obsessed, ruthlessly pragmatic, distinctively inspired, and pervasively innovative (see the full methodology here).

Consumers rated Apple as the most relevant brand overall for the fourth year in a row, in large part because of the company's focus on customer service and because of its innovative products.

Amazon was the top-ranked brand for "I can’t imagine life without it," "Is available when and where I need it," and "Makes my life easier."

Pinterest was the top-ranked brand for "Makes me feel inspired" and "Engaged with me in new and creative ways."

