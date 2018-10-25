Marketers say text-based search advertising is the most effective pay-per-click (PPC) channel and display advertising is the least effective, according to recent research from Hanapin Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400+ marketers (57% of respondents work for brands, and 43% of respondents work for agencies).

Some 71% of marketers say text-based search advertising is the most effective PPC channel, 10% say shopping ads are the most effective channel, and 7% say social advertising is.

Some 43% of marketers say display advertising is the least effective PPC channel; 16% say social advertising is the least effective channel.

Some 78% of marketers plan to increase their spend on Google Ads in the future, and 66% plan to increase their spend on Facebook advertising.

Some 53% of agency respondents say they plan to pitch their clients on investing in social advertising next year, and 52% say they plan to pitch their clients on investing in Google Ads.

More than a quarter (27%) of agency marketers say they plan to pitch their clients on investing in Amazon advertising next year.

