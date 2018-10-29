What is the most popular B2B email newsletter format? How many messages do marketers send each month? Whom do newsletters come from? How long are they?

To find out, Find A Way Media examined 78 marketing email newsletters sent by B2B companies that operate in a range of different verticals. The researchers analyzed messages sent by the firms over a three-month period to determine format, length, sender, and frequency trends.

The researchers identified four common B2B newsletter formats:

The Summarizer (emails that packaged pieces the firm had published) The Hard Sell (emails focused on product/service benefits) The Homepage (emails that curated content from across the Web and provided analysis/context) The Forwarder (emails that provided no context and were simply generated when the firm published a new piece of content)

Some 69% of the messages examined fell into The Summarizer bucket, 18% into The Hard Sell, 8% into The Homepage, and 5% into The Forwarder.