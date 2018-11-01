Nike, Apple, and Amazon are the favorite brands of Millennials in the United States, according to recent research from Moosylvania.

The report was based on data from a survey of consumers age 18-38 who live in the US.

Over the past five years the researchers have regularly polled more than 20,000 Millennials about their preferences; each year, the top 100 brands list has been compiled by examining the results of the unaided question: "What are your three favorite brands?"

Target is Millennials' fourth-favorite brand, and Walmart is fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Samsung, Google, Sony, Jordan, and Adidas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

