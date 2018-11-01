Nike, Apple, and Amazon are the favorite brands of Millennials in the United States, according to recent research from Moosylvania.

The report was based on data from a survey of consumers age 18-38 who live in the US.

Over the past five years the researchers have regularly polled more than 20,000 Millennials about their preferences; each year, the top 100 brands list has been compiled by examining the results of the unaided question: "What are your three favorite brands?"

Target is Millennials' fourth-favorite brand, and Walmart is fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Samsung, Google, Sony, Jordan, and Adidas.